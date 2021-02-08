Save up to $70 on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini starting at $649

B&H is currently taking up to $70 off Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini with prices starting at $649 shipped for the entry-level 256GB model. Also matched at Amazon. Headlining though is the 512GB configuration at $829, down from its $899 going rate and marking a new all-time low by $20. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of power under the hood. Apple notes that it’s “up to 3x faster CPU performance and with up to 6x better graphics,” and I’ve found those claims to be true so far from my hands-on experience. There’s also up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you plan on using Mac mini at the desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

Then be sure to swing by our Apple guide for even more price cuts today. We spotted a pair of notable discounts on Apple AirPods from $110, with the Pro models dropping to one of the best prices we’ve seen since the holidays at $190. But that’s on top of the latest iPad Air at $549 and more.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

