FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $70 on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini starting at $649

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac DealsB&H
Save $70 From $649

B&H is currently taking up to $70 off Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini with prices starting at $649 shipped for the entry-level 256GB model.  Also matched at Amazon. Headlining though is the 512GB configuration at $829, down from its $899 going rate and marking a new all-time low by $20. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of power under the hood. Apple notes that it’s “up to 3x faster CPU performance and with up to 6x better graphics,” and I’ve found those claims to be true so far from my hands-on experience. There’s also up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you plan on using Mac mini at the desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

Then be sure to swing by our Apple guide for even more price cuts today. We spotted a pair of notable discounts on Apple AirPods from $110, with the Pro models dropping to one of the best prices we’ve seen since the holidays at $190. But that’s on top of the latest iPad Air at $549 and more.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon 1-day Yankee Candle sale up to 50% off with vari...
iOttie iPhone and Android Qi car mounts, more on sale f...
Fitbit’s Sense Advanced Smartwatch falls to new a...
Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat packs energy-sa...
Apple AirPods Pro see Amazon discount to $190, latest A...
Citizen’s Eco-Drive Movement Watch never needs a ...
Repair anything with ORIA’s 120-in-1 or 106-in-1 ...
Casper mattresses hit second-best Amazon prices, more b...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini hits $649, Philips Hue up to 30% off, Pixel 4a 5G $410, more

Learn More

OWC debuts first Thunderbolt 4 Dock for M1 Macs alongside new SSDs, more

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 25, 2021 – Latest Mac mini, Home Depot smart home sale, more

Listen now
Amazon low

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
40% off

Home Depot takes up to 40% off Schlage HomeKit smart locks and more, today only

Shop now Learn More
50% off

Amazon 1-day Yankee Candle sale up to 50% off with various scents from $14

From $14 Learn More
28% off

iOttie iPhone and Android Qi car mounts, more on sale from $18 (Save up to 28%)

From $18 Learn More
Shop now

Google Pixel smartphones start at $90, today only: Pixel 3 XL $230 (Reg. $479), more

From $90 Learn More