FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple AirPods Pro see Amazon discount to $190, latest AirPods at $110

-
AmazonAppleHeadphones
Save 24% From $110

Amazon currently offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from the $249 going rate, you’re saving 24% here with today’s offer beating our previous Amazon mention by $10 and marking one of the best discounts since the holiday season. AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 24-hours of playback. Even with rumors that a second-generation pair are on the way, today’s offer is a compelling time to take the high-end earbuds for a spin. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the second-generation AirPods on sale for $109.99 with the price dropping at checkout. Down from $159, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. These are still a compelling option or those that don’t need active noise cancellation, delivering Hey Siri support, Apple’s H1 chip, and 24-hour battery life. Learn more about how these compare to the featured AirPods Pro in our coverage right here.

But if you’re in the market for a more workout-friendly offering, the New Beats Flex wireless earbuds are down to an Amazon low at $40 right now. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including certified refurbished price cut on Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $238

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Expand your Kindle library with Amazon top reads eBooks...
Fitbit’s Sense Advanced Smartwatch falls to new a...
Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat packs energy-sa...
Let these smart robotic vacuums handle the chores from ...
Citizen’s Eco-Drive Movement Watch never needs a ...
Repair anything with ORIA’s 120-in-1 or 106-in-1 ...
Casper mattresses hit second-best Amazon prices, more b...
Amazon slashes $102 off Swagtron’s EB-5 Folding E...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $159

Apple AirPods are down to $120 at Amazon (Reg. $159)

$120 Learn More
Reg. $16

elago’s Mini Car Case protects your AirPods with a unique design at $12.50

$12.50 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $14 (Save 46%), more

From $5 Learn More
Up to 80% off

Expand your Kindle library with Amazon top reads eBooks at up to 80% off from $1

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $330

Fitbit’s Sense Advanced Smartwatch falls to new all-time low at $250 (Save $80)

$250 Learn More
Reg. $249

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat packs energy-saving features at $219

$219 Learn More
Reg. $1,000

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 5G smartphone sees $270 price cut down to $730

$730 Learn More
27% off

Let these smart robotic vacuums handle the chores from $116 (Save up to 27%)

From $116 Learn More