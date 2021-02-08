A lot of people have set goals to eat better in the new year. If you’re just starting or looking to try some new recipes, today we’re sharing the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021. Plus, most are either available now or on pre-order, so no need to worry once the release date hits or if it sells out quickly. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top cookbooks of 2021, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the best new perfume to gift for Valentine’s Day.

Good Housekeeping Easy Meal Prep

If you’re looking for a better way to meal prep for your family, the Good Housekeeping Easy Meal Prep cookbook is a fantastic option. This meal-planning guide was designed to help you get yummy dishes on the table in minutes. Inside this book there are over 100 recipes including crispy caprese cakes, citrusy shredded pork, mustard-crusted mini meatloaf, and many more. This book is releasing on March 2 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things

Martha Stewart released a new cookbook on January 5 called Very Good Things. This book has hundreds of tips that are said to make “life easier, more fun, more delicious, and more efficient.” This cookbook does not contain just fabulous recipes but also gives advice on decorating, organizing, homekeeping, entertaining, and more. It already has a 4.6/5 star rating from Amazon customers and you can buy it for $22.

Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ

Are you a fan of BBQ food? If so, Rodney Scott is releasing the World of BBQ cookbook on March 16 and it’s currently ready for pre-order. “BBQ is such an important part of African-American history, and no one is better at BBQ than Rodney,” writes Marcus Samuelsson, chef and restaurateur. Cooking has always been a huge part of Rodney Scott’s life. He actually cooked an entire hog at just age 11. In this cookbook he shares how to pit smoke turkey, barbecue spare ribs, smoke chicken wings, and much more.

Eat Better, Feel Better

Chef Giada de Laurentiis is coming out with a cookbook for 2021. The cookbook is called Eat Better, Feel Better, and it’s available for pre-order and will be available on March 16. It’s made to help boost your immune and gut health with an array of new recipes. Throughout this book she talks about how she stays well-balanced and devotes an entire chapter to her three-day reboot. She also shares two dozen dairy-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free recipes as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!