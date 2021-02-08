FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The most anticipated cookbooks of 2021

-
Home GoodsNews

A lot of people have set goals to eat better in the new year. If you’re just starting or looking to try some new recipes, today we’re sharing the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021. Plus, most are either available now or on pre-order, so no need to worry once the release date hits or if it sells out quickly. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top cookbooks of 2021, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the best new perfume to gift for Valentine’s Day.

Good Housekeeping Easy Meal Prep

If you’re looking for a better way to meal prep for your family, the Good Housekeeping Easy Meal Prep cookbook is a fantastic option. This meal-planning guide was designed to help you get yummy dishes on the table in minutes. Inside this book there are over 100 recipes including crispy caprese cakes, citrusy shredded pork, mustard-crusted mini meatloaf, and many more. This book is releasing on March 2 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things

Martha Stewart released a new cookbook on January 5 called Very Good Things. This book has hundreds of tips that are said to make “life easier, more fun, more delicious, and more efficient.” This cookbook does not contain just fabulous recipes but also gives advice on decorating, organizing, homekeeping, entertaining, and more. It already has a 4.6/5 star rating from Amazon customers and you can buy it for $22.

Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ

Are you a fan of BBQ food? If so, Rodney Scott is releasing the World of BBQ cookbook on March 16 and it’s currently ready for pre-order. “BBQ is such an important part of African-American history, and no one is better at BBQ than Rodney,” writes Marcus Samuelsson, chef and restaurateur. Cooking has always been a huge part of Rodney Scott’s life. He actually cooked an entire hog at just age 11. In this cookbook he shares how to pit smoke turkey, barbecue spare ribs, smoke chicken wings, and much more.

Eat Better, Feel Better

Chef Giada de Laurentiis is coming out with a cookbook for 2021. The cookbook is called Eat Better, Feel Better, and it’s available for pre-order and will be available on March 16. It’s made to help boost your immune and gut health with an array of new recipes. Throughout this book she talks about how she stays well-balanced and devotes an entire chapter to her three-day reboot. She also shares two dozen dairy-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free recipes as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $4...
All-new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser projector has short-th...
Modernize any room with Rivet’s Straight-Blade Ce...
BISSELL 3-in-1 Stick/Handheld Vac now just $20 at Walma...
Samsung’s 8K Neo QLED TV lineup arrives next mont...
DEWALT’s Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo is $51...
Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open ...
Banish darkness with two 9,000-lumen LED garage lights ...
Show More Comments

Related

February Reading List: The best new books to check out this month

Learn More
65% off

Just $10.50 Prime shipped snags Columbia’s 21-liter Lightweight Tote (65% off)

$10.50 Learn More
25% off

Complete your MCU collection with the Marvel Legends Ant-Man helmet at $75 (Reg. $100)

$75 Learn More
50% off

This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $40 at Amazon (Save 50%)

$40 Learn More
50% off

Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEAM kits up to 50% off with deals from $28 at Amazon

From $28 Learn More
New all-time low

Apple’s Leather MagSafe Sleeve and Duo Charger see first price cuts from $119.50

$119.50 Learn More

All-new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser projector has short-throw lens that creates 300-inch display

Learn More
45% off

Track 13 body metrics automatically with this Bluetooth smart scale at $16.50 (45% off)

$16.50 Learn More