This 10-quart digital air fryer oven is down to $50 shipped for today only ($80 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $130, today’s offer is up to $80 in savings and the lowest we can find. This multi-function countertop cooker features a family-sized 10-quart capacity as well as 10 smart cooking programs (“toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake, rotisserie, preheat or dehydrate”). It can both bake as well as air fry your meals to crispy, oil-free perfection with integrated timers, a sleek black finish, and all of the accessories you’ll need (“two cooking racks, a drip tray, a rotisserie spit, and a rotisserie spit removal tool”). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, the 10-quart Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven sells for double the price of today’s lead deal. But for something even more affordable that won’t take up nearly as much counter-space, take a look at the Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Air Fryer. It sells for $40 and carries stellar ratings from over 7,600 Amazon customers. It’s not as big as today’s featured offer, but it will save some cash and be even more convenient for smaller families and the like.

Go score yourself some new tongs while the highly-rated OXO Good Grips steel set is down at just $6 Prime shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional discounted kitchenware upgrades, DIY tool sets, and more including this ongoing Anova Sous Vide Nano deal.

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like. A massive 10 qt. capacity lets you cook food for the whole family. Specially designed circular heating technology heats food quickly and evenly, forming a delectable, crunchy crust.

