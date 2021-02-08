FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iOttie iPhone and Android Qi car mounts, more on sale from $18 (Save up to 28%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesiOttie
28% off From $18

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 Mount for $39.99 shipped. Down from its $55 going rate, you’re saving 27% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking the all-time low at Amazon. iOttie’s mount not only keeps your smartphone within reach to make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, but it’ll also handle charging your devices, as well. Easy One Touch Wireless 2 sticks to a car’s dashboard or windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger. There’s also a refreshed design over the previous-generation model that makes one-handed operation even more simple. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more iOttie Car Mounts from $18.

Other iOttie car mount deals include:

Be sure to check out the new iOttie Aivo Auto-Sensing Car Mount that just recently launched with Alexa and 10W Qi charging, among other premium features. Then hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts on iPhone and Android essentials.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 features:

The Easy One Touch Wireless 2 dashboard and windshield mount that features Qi wireless charging for a safer and more convenient driving experience. Mount smartphones in seconds the U.S. patented Easy One Touch mechanism. Simply press the Locking Arms and press the device against the Easy One Touch trigger button to secure the phone automatically. Once the smartphone is locked into place, Qi wireless charging technology delivers power to the device without the need for additional charging cables. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

iOttie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon 1-day Yankee Candle sale up to 50% off with vari...
Save up to $70 on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini star...
Fitbit’s Sense Advanced Smartwatch falls to new a...
Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat packs energy-sa...
Apple AirPods Pro see Amazon discount to $190, latest A...
Citizen’s Eco-Drive Movement Watch never needs a ...
Repair anything with ORIA’s 120-in-1 or 106-in-1 ...
Casper mattresses hit second-best Amazon prices, more b...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aluminum MagSafe Charging Stand $17, more

From $5 Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 47%), more

From $7 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $14 (Save 46%), more

From $5 Learn More
40% off

Mpow’s highly-rated iPhone/Android car mount hits Amazon all-time low at under $12

$12 Learn More
Shop now

Google Pixel smartphones start at $90, today only: Pixel 3 XL $230 (Reg. $479), more

From $90 Learn More
Save $70

Save up to $70 on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini starting at $649

From $649 Learn More