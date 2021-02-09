REI Winter Clearance Event offers up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, more

REI Winter Clearance Event takes up to 50% off sitewide including top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Patagonia Zemer Insulated Bomber Jacket. It’s currently marked down to $139, which is $60 off the original rate. This jacket is very on-trend for this season and it can be dressed up or down alike. You can choose from two versatile color options and it’s lightweight, which is perfect for transitioning into spring. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket is another standout from this sale that’s marked down to $174 and originally was priced at $349. This highly-packable jacket is great to travel with or store away after the season is done. It’s also nice for outdoor sports with a waterproof shell.

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance.

