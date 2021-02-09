Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundled with Galaxy Buds Pro

Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,099.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, marks the third-best price cut to date, and is the lowest in two months. Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more details on the Galaxy Buds Pro offer and an additional Galaxy Note20 deal.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Galaxy Note20 128GB Android smartphone on sale for $799.99. Down from $1,000, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching the second-best Amazon offer to date and coming within $50 of the low set back on Black Friday. Here you’re looking at similar flagship features to the Note 20 Ultra above, but with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, less capable camera array, and more affordable price point. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,900 shoppers.

With either of today’s discounted Galaxy handsets, you can save even more when bundling in the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Adding the earbuds to your cart alongside either smartphone will drop an extra $100 off the total, letting you score Samsung’s latest buds on sale for the very first time, and at 50% off the going rate nonetheless. Galaxy Buds Pro deliver active noise cancelling alongside up to 18-hour playback with the charging case and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

