Zendure’s SuperTank portable battery offers dual 100W/60W USB-C PD charging at a low of $99

Wellbots is offering the Zendure SuperTank 27000mAh 100W/60W Portable Battery for $99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for around $130 at Amazon, though it’s on sale for nearly $120 there right now. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This battery pack is perfect for people who are constantly on-the-go. It features dual USB-C outputs, one which sends 100W PD to your device, and one that delivers 60W. There’s a total of 100W maximum output though, so if you plug two devices in, you’ll be slightly limited. But, with 100W charging ability, that means it can charge your MacBook Pro even under full load. You’ll also find two USB-A ports with 15W and 18W outputs. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Want to learn more? Take a look at our Tested review for our hands-on experience.

If you don’t need 100W USB-C Power Delivery, check out the Omni Mobile portable battery. It delivers 60W to your USB-C device, but also packs 10W Qi wireless charging and USB-A outputs. This allows you to power multiple devices at once, and since it’s $70 on Amazon, you’ll even save an additional 30% over today’s lead deal.

However, opting for AUKEY’s 20000mAh USB-C battery pack saves even more. Right now, it’s available for $32.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Delivering 15W USB-C, it’s perfect for powering your iPad or iPhone, just not your laptop. Unique features here include the ability to recharge this battery with a Lightning cable, microUSB, or USB-C. Plus, there’s a USB-A output as well to top off multiple devices at once.

More about Zendure’s SuperTank Battery:

Total Output 100W (Max): This Power bank has dual Type-C PD ports (100W & 60W) and dual USB-A ports (15W & 18W). All of the outputs except 15W ports can support QC 3.0. The total maximum output of the four USB ports is 100W, which can provide rapid charging for two laptops or tablets and two mobile devices all at once. (Note: When the battery is lower than 50%, the 100W PD output port will only provide 60W output power.)

