Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W Qi Car Mount $24 (Save 20%), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 10W Qi Car Charging Mount for $23.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, beats the previous discount by $2, and is one of the best to date. This Qi charging car mount will not only make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road, but also refuels your smartphone at the same time. Android phones will be able to take advantage of its full 10W output, while iPhone will be topped off at 7.5W. Over 1,700 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple AirPods Pro see refurb discount to $150, latest AirPods at $110
- Aukey True Wireless Sport Earbuds: $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- ESR Tough Clear iPhone 12 mini Case: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code QBH5WR76
- Twelve South kicks off Valentine’s Day: PowerPic BOGO FREE, much more from $25
- Aukey 18W USB-C 10000mAh Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- RAVPower 65W 4-Port Charging Station: $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Save up to 50% on Sennheiser Momentum ANC earbuds and more from $100
- Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- ESR Air Armor iPhone 12 Case: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code QBH5WR76
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s latest sale discounts HomeKit cameras, 3-in-1 Qi chargers, more from $16
- CHOETECH 100W USB-C GaN Charger: $34 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- RAVPower 32000mAh Power Bank: $60 (Reg. $76) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey 360-Degree Car Mount: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Securely holds your smartphone or GPS on an air vent in your car. Fits most standard air vents. Features an adjustable air vent mounting grip to attach to thicker or thinner air vents. Fast charge your modern Qi-compatible Android phone at 10W (when using Samsung’s Fast Charging vehicle charger or a Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 car charger) or your iPhone 11 Pro Max at 7.5W. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging.
Just place your phone on the phone rest and the phone cradle arms will automatically retract to grip the phone securely, activated by an electromagnetic sensor. A 360° rotating and pivoting ball joint gives you the ideal viewing.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!