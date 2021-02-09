FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W Qi Car Mount $24 (Save 20%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
50% off From $6

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 10W Qi Car Charging Mount for $23.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, beats the previous discount by $2, and is one of the best to date. This Qi charging car mount will not only make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road, but also refuels your smartphone at the same time. Android phones will be able to take advantage of its full 10W output, while iPhone will be topped off at 7.5W. Over 1,700 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Securely holds your smartphone or GPS on an air vent in your car. Fits most standard air vents. Features an adjustable air vent mounting grip to attach to thicker or thinner air vents. Fast charge your modern Qi-compatible Android phone at 10W (when using Samsung’s Fast Charging vehicle charger or a Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 car charger) or your iPhone 11 Pro Max at 7.5W. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging.

Just place your phone on the phone rest and the phone cradle arms will automatically retract to grip the phone securely, activated by an electromagnetic sensor. A 360° rotating and pivoting ball joint gives you the ideal viewing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Twelve South kicks off Valentine’s Day: PowerPic ...
Viking beard accessories and grooming kits on sale from...
Amazon takes up to 50% off Citizen watches and more ahe...
Oral-B Pro 7000 Bluetooth Toothbrush now $80 at Amazon ...
Save up to 50% on Sennheiser Momentum ANC earbuds and m...
Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundled...
Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad returns to some of ...
Apple AirPods Pro see refurb discount to $150, latest A...
Show More Comments

Related

48% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 10W Qi Charging Stand $11 (Save 48%), more

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 47%), more

From $7 Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

From $11 Learn More
28% off

iOttie iPhone and Android Qi car mounts, more on sale from $18 (Save up to 28%)

From $18 Learn More
Shop now

Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $11

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aluminum MagSafe Charging Stand $17, more

From $5 Learn More

JLab intros new affordable Talk USB-C microphone lineup starting from $49

Learn More