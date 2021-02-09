Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W Qi Car Mount $24 (Save 20%), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 10W Qi Car Charging Mount for $23.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, beats the previous discount by $2, and is one of the best to date. This Qi charging car mount will not only make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road, but also refuels your smartphone at the same time. Android phones will be able to take advantage of its full 10W output, while iPhone will be topped off at 7.5W. Over 1,700 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Securely holds your smartphone or GPS on an air vent in your car. Fits most standard air vents. Features an adjustable air vent mounting grip to attach to thicker or thinner air vents. Fast charge your modern Qi-compatible Android phone at 10W (when using Samsung’s Fast Charging vehicle charger or a Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 car charger) or your iPhone 11 Pro Max at 7.5W. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging.

Just place your phone on the phone rest and the phone cradle arms will automatically retract to grip the phone securely, activated by an electromagnetic sensor. A 360° rotating and pivoting ball joint gives you the ideal viewing.

