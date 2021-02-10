Anker’s eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum drops to $200 Prime shipped (Reg. $300+)

Today only, Woot is now offering the eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $320, this model currently goes for $299 at Amazon in new condition and $230 refurbished. Today’s offer is up to $120 in savings and the lowest we can find. This model provides Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 with a path tracking sensor to keep its passes across your floor neat and purposeful, as well as 2000Pa of “hard-hitting suction.” Along with Boost IQ that automatically adjusts suction power based on floor type, this model also has a companion app for scheduling and progress checks as well as auto-return charging, and some additional accessories like a cleaning tool. It ships from Woot with a 1-year Anker warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 features aren’t overly important to you, take a look at the eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S model. With the on-page coupon, you can score it for $170 at Amazon right now where it carries stellar ratings from over 40,000 customers. While not quite as intelligent as today’s lead deal, it is a more than capable model with all of the most important features in tow.

Just be sure to check out today’s offer on the Roomba 960 Smart Wi-Fi Vacuum Cleaner along with the Dyson upright we spotted at $100 off the going rate. We also have a series of BISSELL, Hoover, and Shark models on sale right now starting from just $20 alongside everything else you’ll find in our constantly-updated home goods guide.

More on the Anker RoboVac G30:

With the Path Tracking Sensor, Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allows for purposeful cleaning across all surfaces when compared to random path robotic vacuums. The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors. Complete all your cleaning needs right from your smartphone. When the job is done check-out where and when your RoboVac cleaned.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

