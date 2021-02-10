FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon clears out latest iMacs with all-time lows from $1,100 (Up to $199 off)

-
$199 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac i3 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $1,299, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings, beats our previous mention by $119, and brings the price down to a new all-time low at Amazon. You can also score the 3.0GHz i5 model at $1,349, down from its $1,499 going rate. Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac is an ideal machine for handling schoolwork, light content creation, and much more with its Retina 4K display and built-in AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics. A pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports headlines the I/O, but you’ll also find four USB-A slots for connecting legacy accessories as well as Gigabit Ethernet. Check out our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,799.99 with the price dropping at checkout. Down from $1,999, today’s offer is good for a $199 price cut and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Apple’s Retina 5K iMac delivers a 27-inch display and comes powered by a 10th Gen. Intel CPU. Alongside 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, there’s also an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for additional details.

Swing by our Apple guide today for even more of the week’s best price cuts. This Apple sale at Adorama is marking down everything from the latest M1 MacBook Air to Pro Display XDR and more. Then don’t forget to check out the 10.2-inch iPad Cellular deal we spotted this morning alongside Apple’s Smart Folio cover at $65.

Apple Retina 4K 21-inch iMac features:

  • 21.5-inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display
  • 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Four USB-A ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

