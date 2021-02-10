Blu-rays from $6: Bad Boys for Life 4K, Star Trek Into Darkness, Ghostbusters, more

Amazon is offering Bad Boys for Life on 4K Blu-ray for $17.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $25 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and Vanessa Hudgens in an action-packed masterpiece. Both Marcus and Mike are Miami detectives that have to confront new career changes and midlife crises as they join a brand-new elite team, AMMO, inside the Miami police department. Will they succeed in taking down Armando Armas, the leader of a Miami drug cartel? Well, you’ll have to watch and see. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more great Blu-ray deals.
More Blu-ray deals:
- Home Alone 1-2 Collection: $10 (Reg. $18)
- Max Cloud: $13 (Reg. $15+)
- Star Trek Into Darkness 4K: $16 (Reg. $20)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Man of the Year: $19 (Reg. $21)
- Humpback Whales 4K: $16.50 (Reg. $20)
- Leap Year: $9 (Reg. $10)
- Green Book 4K: $11.50 (Reg. $15)
- Pitch Perfect 3 4K: $13 (Reg. $15)
- Joe Dirt: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Ghostbusters: $10 (Reg. $13)
- Ghostbusters II: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Proposal: $6 (Reg. $10)
Prefer your media to be digital? Well, we have roundups at both iTunes and Microsoft that are still live. You’ll find that each service is discounting a different selection of movies to just $5 each, with Apple also offering $1 rentals. So, be sure to hit both the iTunes and Microsoft landing pages to see what’s on sale to expand your library.
More about Bad Boys for Life:
Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett must face off against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords who wreak vengeful havoc on their city.
