Blu-rays from $6: Bad Boys for Life 4K, Star Trek Into Darkness, Ghostbusters, more

-
AmazonMedia
From $6

Amazon is offering Bad Boys for Life on 4K Blu-ray for $17.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $25 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and Vanessa Hudgens in an action-packed masterpiece. Both Marcus and Mike are Miami detectives that have to confront new career changes and midlife crises as they join a brand-new elite team, AMMO, inside the Miami police department. Will they succeed in taking down Armando Armas, the leader of a Miami drug cartel? Well, you’ll have to watch and see. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more great Blu-ray deals.

More Blu-ray deals:

Prefer your media to be digital? Well, we have roundups at both iTunes and Microsoft that are still live. You’ll find that each service is discounting a different selection of movies to just $5 each, with Apple also offering $1 rentals. So, be sure to hit both the iTunes and Microsoft landing pages to see what’s on sale to expand your library.

More about Bad Boys for Life:

Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett must face off against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords who wreak vengeful havoc on their city.

