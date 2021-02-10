Crate and Barrel recently collaborated with cookware brand Caraway on a limited-edition collarway pan set. Just in time for spring, this new 7-Piece Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set is available in an array of gorgeous hues to brighten up your kitchen space. The set is priced at $445 and has a retail value of over $595. Head below the jump to find even more details about the Crate and Barrel x Caraway cookware set.

Crate and Barrel says, “Chef and plant-based eating expert Sophia Rose loves our new Caraway

Home nonstick cookware collection in Silt Green (and more).” Sophia Rose also says, “You’ll never worry about anything sticking to your pans ever again! They sear with little to no added oil. And the color? Perfection.”

Crate and Barrel Caraway Cookware Set

The seven-piece set has almost everything you need for everyday cooking. The set includes a 10.5-inch frying pan, 3-quart lidded saucepan, 4.5-quart lidded sauté pan, 6.5-quart lidded Dutch oven, and four magnetic pan racks for convenient storage. It also has two cork trivets and a canvas lid holder with two clear plastic hooks for storing lids on your cabinet doors. The non-stick design makes the clean-up process a breeze.

I really love the gold hardware on this set that is very on-trend for this season. The handles are also heat-resistant and each item is oven-safe to 550F. The set would make a fabulous housewarming gift as well as a wedding or graduation present. However, there are only limited quantities, and it’s limited-edition too, so you’ll want to get your hands on it quickly.

Complete your kitchen

Crate and Barrel has an array of other choices to purchase along with your new cookware set. The Oversized Waffle Mint Dish Towels match the pans almost perfectly, and the waffle-knit design makes them very absorbent. Plus, for a pack of two towels, they’re priced at just $15.

You can also easily prep your vegetables with the gorgeous and reversible John Boos Maple End-Grain Chopping Block. This great gift option isn’t cheap, but will last for years to come. It’s priced at $200 and is also nice for serving snacks, too.

