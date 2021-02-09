Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and top brands have been debuting their collections. The adidas Valentine’s Day collection is full of ideas for gifting. This Valentine’s Day collection has an assortment of red and pink hues. It features running shoes, apparel, duffel bags, accessories, and more. Plus, pricing in this collection starts at just $10. adidas Creative Club Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our latest post to the Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide here.

adidas Valentine’s Day gifts for men

If you’re looking to boost your workouts, the adidas Ultraboost DNA shoes are a fabulous option. These running shoes are flexible to promote a natural stride and lightweight. You can choose from black or red and the three stripe logos have a fun print design with hearts for a festive touch. They’re priced at $180.

Another notable gift idea from the adidas Valentine’s Day collection is the 1-liter Stainless Steel Water Bottle. It’s priced at just $30 and comes in several fun colors. This water bottle keeps hot or cold drinks at the perfect temperature until you’re ready to drink up.

Women’s Valentine’s Day gifts from adidas

For women, the Adicolor Classic 3-Stripe tights are a festive and fun way to mark Valentine’s Day. However, you can wear them in any season. These tights are high-waisted to promote a flattering fit and the material has four-way stretch. They’re priced at $40 and rated 4.6/5 stars.

Casual sneakers are very on-trend for this season and especially the Superstar style from adidas. They can be worn with shorts, leggings, jeans, dresses, and much more. There are over 140 different color and pattern options to choose from including several Valentine’s Day styles. Prices for these shoes range and start at just $30.

Finally, the light pink National SST Backpack is another standout from this collection. This is a great option for school, work, traveling, or gym. It has cushioned shoulder straps and an array of pockets. Plus, it can fit a 15-inch MacBook and it’s priced at just $25.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!