A series of new IKEA gaming furniture, accessories, and gear is set for release later this year in the US. Designed in collaboration with ASUS’ gaming arm, Republic of Gamers (ROG), the new product lineup consists of gaming chairs and desks as well as unique headphone holders, ring lights, a gaming-focused drawer unit, neck pillows, and much more. All in all, there are more than 30 products here, most of which with particularly affordable pricing, spread across six different product families. Head below for a closer look at the new IKEA gaming furniture and accessories.

New IKEA gaming furniture

The soon-to-be available IKEA gaming furniture and accessories are designed to offer up an alternative to the overly high-tech looking options that dominate the market. Nearly completely void of RGB lighting, the IKEA x ASUS ROG lineup takes on a more universal appeal with simple aesthetics:

The needs of billions of gamers around the globe are very diverse, whereas the existing offer is rather technical and often perceived as masculine design-wise, despite around 46% of gamers being female. We believe there’s a lot to be done to democratize the gaming experience… Now we take the first step on our gaming journey, and we do it by presenting affordable, high-performing gaming products and complete solutions that we hope reflect people’s personality and taste.

As we mentioned above, the new IKEA gear is spread across six product families – Huvudspelare, Utespelare, Matchspel, Uppspel, Lånespelare, and Gruppspel – each with their own gaming chair and desk of varying price ranges to “to meet the needs of different target groups.”

For example, the Huvudspelare IKEA gaming furniture is headlined by the gaming chair of the same name. It comes in at ¥299.00 (or close to $46), offering up gamers a particularly affordable solution without all the bells and whistles. Features include built-in lumbar support, adjustable height, a pressure-sensitive brake mechanism “that keeps the chair in place when you stand up,” and a tilt tension mechanism that “automatically adjusts the resistance to suit your weight and movements.”

That sentiment carries throughout the lineup with affordable, no-frills designs for gamers not interested in flashy, RBG light-laden pieces that almost always cost significantly more. Some of the other interesting pieces in the new IKEA gaming furniture include this odd yet wonderful wooden gaming hand, known as the Lånespelare accessory stand, that is essentially a headphone and accessory holder.

The upcoming IKEA gaming gear is already available in China, set for a May 2021 release in Japan, and is expected to head to the US in October.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the flashy, multi-color gaming gear is certainly popular for a reason, IKEA’s new gaming furniture and accessories are here for the rest of us. Not everyone can afford to spend hundreds of dollars on a desk and chair, on top of the PC gaming rig and all of the accessories that come along with it. While the basic designs aren’t going to be for everyone — some of then are reminiscent of no-name products found on Amazon — IKEA and ROG have clearly offered up a number of options across a range of pricing ranges for just about anyone interested in a more traditional home furniture setup for their gaming rooms.

