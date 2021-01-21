While Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 have arguably stolen the show for gaming over the last few months, PC gamers have every reason to double down on their investment. This is because outside of storage, consoles cannot be upgraded. Internals will pale in comparison as PC gamers tend to always have something new to trick out their battlestation with. The latest example of this is Razer Naga X. This RGB-enabled mouse boasts 16 programmable buttons that far outpaces the capabilities often found with consoles. Continue reading to learn more.

Razer Naga X packs a ton of features into an 85-gram body

With a family of Razer Naga mice available prior to today’s release, you may be asking yourself, “What makes Razer Naga X special?” First off, it’s the lightest mouse in the Naga series yet. It weighs in at only 85 grams despite wielding a plethora of programmable buttons.

For those unfamiliar, the Razer Naga portfolio is aimed at MMO gaming. This is a large reason why there are 16 programmable buttons as it gives players “an undisputed advantage and a greater arsenal of commands at their fingertips.”

Razer’s second-generation Optical Mouse Switches are used in each button. The company touts these as offering “the fastest actuation speeds and unmatched reliability.” Thanks to Razer’s Speedflex cable, 5G Advanced Optical Sensor, and 100% PTFE mouse feet, this peripheral aims to offer “the smoothest glides across any surface.” As we’ve come to expect, Razer Chroma RGB is also baked in.

Pricing and availability

Razer Naga X is already available for order at Amazon and Razer direct. Pricing is set at $79.99, which is somewhat pricey when compared with other gaming mice, but it’s hard to argue on value considering Razer’s attention to detail, build quality, and huge number of satisfied customers.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I have yet to personally dive into the realm of PC gaming, I must admit that I routinely consider it. I had planned to buy a new Xbox or PlayStation, but ended up canceling my pre-order since there are not yet any new titles that have managed to pull me in.

The same cannot be said for PC gaming. I love mouse and keyboard-reliant games that never tend to make in onto consoles. While Xbox does in fact support PC peripherals, this doesn’t resolve my desire to play Age of Empires 4 as it’s unlikely to ever make it onto a game console. With a whole host of programmable buttons, RGB, and a lightweight design, I’ll certainly consider Razer Naga X if I do in fact decide to dive into PC gaming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!