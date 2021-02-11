FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases can be yours from $27 (Save 23%)

Reg. $35 $27

Amazon currently offers the official Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL Fabric cases starting at $26.99 shipped. Other styles are also available for slightly more. Having originally sold for $40, we’ve more recently been tracking a $35 going rate with today’s offer saving you 23%, matching our previous mention, and marking some of the best prices to date. Pair your Google Pixel 4/XL with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. Each of them sport a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. That’s on top of support for Google’s Active Edge feature, which lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Over 230 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and there’s additional insight in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Now for those who don’t mind ditching the official Google seal of approval, there are plenty of extra savings to be had by going with a third-party option. Notably, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Case is a more budget-friendly way to protect your Pixel 4 that’s backed by a 4.8/5 star rating. Here you won’t get quite as stylish as a case as the lead deal’s fabric design, but this option provides a bit more protection with a shock-resistance TPU material. Plus, it’s just $10 at Amazon.

This morning saw a price cut on Google’s Pixel 3a XL handset go live at $239 which joins all of the other markdowns in our Android guide. But then for more ways to deck out your device with some new gear, don’t forget that our smartphone accessories guide is packed with discounts on chargers and other essentials.

Google Pixel 4/XL Fabric Case features:

Stylish fabric designed by Google to bring out the best in your Pixel. This case is made to fit your Pixel perfectly, so that you can use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to the Google Assistant. Raised edges provide low-profile protection to keep your screen and camera safe from smudges and scratches. Durable knit fabric makes it easy to clean, so your case will always look fresh.

