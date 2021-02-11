Google Pixel 3a XL falls to one of its best prices yet at $239

B&H currently offers the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $239 shipped. Down from its usual $479 going rate, you’ll currently pay $405 at Amazon with today’s offer saving you upwards of 50%, coming within $9 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and marking the second-best price to date. Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. Plus, there’s a 12.2MP camera on the back as well as a rear fingerprint sensor. This model is locked to T-Mobile and Sprint plans. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to protect the Pixel 3a XL with Google’s official Fabric Case for $19 at Amazon. This sleek case lives up to its name with a unique fabric-covered design that helps defend against drops, scrapes, and scratches. An interior microfiber lining adds extra protection, and support for Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Or just opt for the well-reviewed Spigen Liquid Crystal Case at $10 and call it a day.

Otherwise, plenty of other saves await in our Android guide this morning. That includes various Samsung Galaxy Tabs starting at $220, as well as offers on the all-new Galaxy S21 lineup at $200 off. Plus, you’ll find a collection of all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Google Pixel 3a XL features:

Capture and store a multitude of high-quality photos and videos with this Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone. The Titan M security chip provides protection against viruses and other threats, while the Quick Switch Adapter makes transferring contacts, texts and other media simple. This Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone features a long-lasting battery for extra convenience.

