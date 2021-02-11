OtterBox’s adventure-ready Yampa duffle backpacks from $70 (Up to $220 off)

Woot is now offering up to 72% off OtterBox Yampa duffle bag/backpacks. You can score the OtterBox Yampa 35 Dry Duffle for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Regularly listed at $250 direct from OtterBox, this model currently fetches $125 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find by a long shot. Ideal for outdoor adventurists and the like, this is the 35-liter model with waterproof sealed seams and zippers. This duffle-style bag also doubles as backpack with the included neoprene-padded harness and features multiple handles, interior pockets, and tie-down points. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for deals on the larger sizes.

Also part of today’s Woot OtterBox event, you’ll find the larger 70- and 105-liter Yampa bags starting from $100 Prime shipped. At up to $220 off the regular direct pricing, both models are at the lowest prices we can find. The feature set is essentially identical as the model above, but with larger capacities. Everything ships with a 1-year warranty from OtterBox as well.

But if your adventures aren’t really that hardcore, you might get away with a more affordable water resistant model like this Gonex 60L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag. This one goes for $26 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,000 customers.

More on the OtterBox Yampa Bag:

Seaside, riverside, lakeside — when you’re venturing into watery worlds, stash your stuff inside the Yampa 35 dry duffle. It features waterproof zippers, a low-density foam exoskeleton and a couple of carrying options, including backpack straps. Waterproof TPU coated nylon with heavy duty textured base resists puncture, abrasion, UV & chemicals. Reflector strips and a bright interior help you locate your bag and find your gear.

