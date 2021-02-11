Alongside many of the other updates and new releases in the Ring lineup we’ve seen over the past month, the brand is now introducing a new feature that lets its popular Video Doorbells answer the door for you. With customized responses to help package deliveries go off without a hitch and the ability for Alexa to step in to help visitors, the new Ring Smart Responses are now beginning to roll out. Head below for all of the details.

Ring debuts new Smart Responses feature

Ring’s latest feature upgrade to its video doorbells arrives to give smart home owners a helping hand when it comes to actually answering the door. The rollout of Smart Responses offers several ways to automate greeting guests, streamlining package deliveries, and more.

There are a few different forms that Smart Responses can take here, with the most novel falling to its Alexa greeting capabilities. Now when someone rings your doorbell and you’re not around to answer, Alexa checks in to see how she can help the visitor. Using the same technology that lets the Amazon voice assistant help out around the home, she will be able to alter responses based on whether someone is just dropping off a package and the like.

There’s also the ability to configure quick replies that will help fill in whoever’s at the door. There are currently six presets ranging from “We can’t answer the door right now, but if you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now” to “Please leave the package outside. If you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now.”

Lastly, Ring is expanding on the motion-sensing capabilities of its video doorbell with a new audible alert feature. This squares up to offer some extra insight for those on the other end of your smart home, as now an alert will be played when someone is being recorded.

At launch, the new Alexa Greetings functionality will be available exclusively on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. This joins other features we’ve seen rolled out recently, like end-to-end encryption, that aren’t yet available on the brand’s wider lineup of devices. You’ll also need to be subscribed to RIng’s Protect service to enjoy the feature. Other aspects of the Smart Responses feature set will be rolling out to its lineup of wired cameras and video doorbells.

After all of the privacy-focused features that have been rolling out, Ring is now returning to give the flagship video doorbell its arguably most impressive feature yet. How useful this actually ends up being in real-world usage reminds to be seen, but it’s certainly going to be novel to have Alexa serve as a digital concierge.

