Wire your desktop without drilling in walls with 150-foot of CAT6 Ethernet for just $15

$11 off $15

Best Buy is offering the Dynex 150-foot CAT6 Ethernet Cable for $14.99 shipped. With a list price of $26, similar cables go for more than that at Amazon, and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you live in an apartment, or just aren’t able to run in-wall Ethernet for wired internet at your home, this is your next-best solution. With a 150-foot length, CAT6-rating, and both ends already terminated, this is the perfect way to stretch Ethernet across your home. CAT6 can support speeds of up to 10Gb/s, which is blazing fast considering most computers only have 1Gb/s Ethernet ports. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

However, if you just need a short cable to hook up your smart home hubs, then we’ve got you covered for less. This 10-pack of CAT5e cables offer 3-feet of reach for each one and is just $9 on Amazon. Sure, it’s CAT5e instead of CAT6, but most smart home hubs run at 100Mb/s, which is essentially 0.1Gb/s. This means that you won’t notice any decrease in speeds, while the smaller cables will make it easier to keep things neat and tidy.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out our networking guide. Right now, we’re tracking new all-time lows on TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems. These give your wireless network a serious boost, offering up to 2.4Gb/s of bandwidth and enough coverage for a 5,000-sq. ft. home. Pricing starts at just $210, so be sure to give this deal a look before it’s gone for good.

More about Dynex’s CAT6 Ethernet Cable:

Enjoy a secure, wired internet connection with this Dynex Ethernet networking cable. The 150-foot length lets you connect your router to faraway office computers, and the dark blue color is easy to identify. This Dynex Ethernet networking cable uses the CAT6 standard for fast data transfer across long distances, letting you seamlessly work on projects with heavy data usage.

