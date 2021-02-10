New all-time lows arrive on TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems from $210

Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco X60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $209.99 shipped. Usually fetching $270, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. TP-Link’s latest router system delivers support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that enables up to 2.4Gb/s speeds across its 5,000-square foot range. The two included routers both include a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports and combine to deliver seamless roaming and reliable coverage throughout your entire home. Alongside Alexa integration, there’s also the ability to monitor usage and other stats from within a companion app. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 260 customers and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our review of another TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 package. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $249.99. Down from $270, you’re saving $20 here with today’s offer marking not only a new all-time low, but also only the second discount to date. With three nodes instead of the two found above, this package covers 5,800-square feet and can dish out up to 1.8Gb/s speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

And then don't forget that you'll find some more affordable TP-Link network upgrades right here from $16. That's alongside the rare Ubiquiti price cuts that went live yesterday, as well as everything else in our networking guide.

TP-Link Deco X60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Next-gen WiFi 6 AX3000 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak WiFi for good. Perfect for 4K streaming, intense online gaming, and more throughout your whole home. Cover up to 5000 sq.ft. with seamless, high-performance WiFi 6 and eliminate dead zones and buffering. Better than traditional wifi booster. With Mesh WiFi 6, Deco X60(2-pack) is strong enough to connect up to 110 devices with strong and reliable WiFi.

