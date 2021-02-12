Amazon’s in-house Pro RGB Gaming Mouse plunges to under $18 Prime shipped (55% off)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Pro RGB Gaming Mouse for $17.85 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 55% off what it’s been averaging and ushers in the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re a PC gamer that prefers playing with keyboard and mouse, this could be your chance to expand the functionality of your setup. Amazon’s gaming mouse wields 12 programmable MMO side buttons, arguably helping bolster your performance by adding all sorts of shortcuts that are just a click away. It connects to your PC using a braided 6-foot USB cable and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, you could opt for Jelly Comb’s $13 Bluetooth Mouse. It sheds the MMO side buttons, but instead offers up a wireless design. Owners can use it on a variety of platforms including Windows, Android, macOS, and iPadOS. With over 5,600 Amazon reviews so far, the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

And while we’re talking peripherals, did you see the deal we spotted on Logitech’s Wireless Mac Keyboard at $44.50? Back when I worked from a desktop this was my preferred keyboard. I never had to worry about batteries given its solar-powered design. Inputting digits was also a breeze given the fact that a number pad is built in.

AmazonBasics Pro RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Multi-functional right-handed gaming mouse ideal for consistent performance during multiplayer online video games and more

6 mouse buttons including scroll and thumb buttons, and 12 programmable MMO side buttons

Adjustable DPI optical sensor levels from 800-12,000

