Amazon is offering its Kindle Paperwhite eReader on sale for $94.99 shipped with three months of Kindle Unlimited. For comparison, this bundle normally sells for $130 and today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low. With today’s purchase, you’re not only getting the Kindle but also three months of Kindle Unlimited, Amazon’s eBook subscription service that offers over 1,000,000 titles for one low monthly fee. But, this gives you the ability to try it out before buying. The Kindle paperwhite is now waterproof, meaning you can read in the bath, by the pool, or at the beach with ease. Plus, with built-in Bluetooth, you can now enjoy audiobooks while on-the-go. The built-in backlight will allow you to read a book day or night with ease, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

We’re also tracking the Kindle Kids edition on sale for $79.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally retailing for $110, today’s discount is a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. While today’s lead deal features a high-resolution 300ppi display, the Kindle Kids steps it down to 167ppi. This isn’t super noticeable for most, however. With your purchase, you’ll receive 1-year of Amazon Kids+ as well as a cover, which is something that the Kindle Paperwhite doesn’t include. Plus, the 2-year worry-free guarantee means that if your kids break this Kindle, Amazon will replace it no questions asked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, Amazon’s standard Kindle is discounted to $64.99 shipped right now. Down from $90, this is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Essentially, the standard Kindle is similar to the Kindle Kids in that it has a 167ppi display and a four LED backlight. Instead of 1-year of Amazon Kids+, this time you’re getting three months of Kindle Unlimited, just like today’s lead deal. It’s also not waterproof like the Paperwhite, so do keep that in mind. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that you have how you’re going to read down, it’s time to load up on books. Prime members will want to check out this month’s First Reads. These eBooks are available at no-cost to Prime members, making it a great way to fill out your library without spending a dime at first.

Once you’ve picked those up, why not consider subscribing to a few magazines? Right now, DiscountMags President’s Day sale is live with titles from $4 per year. You’ll find must-haves like GQ, Wired, Men’s Health, and more here, so be sure to swing by and give it a look before the prices go back up.

More about the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite on sale today:

Now available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.

