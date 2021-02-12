FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DiscountMags President’s Day sale with titles from $4/yr.: GQ, Wired, Men’s Health, more

-
Mediadiscountmags
80% off From $4/yr.

This weekend only, DiscountMags is offering just about all of the most popular magazine titles with up to 80% in savings for President’s Day. This is a great time to refresh your existing subscriptions or jump in for the first time with free shipping and absolutely no sales tax. You’ll find notable price drops available on titles like Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, GQ, Esquire, and many more, all of which at the lowest prices we can find. Head below for more details. 

DiscountMags President’s Day sale:

The DiscountMags President’s Day sale is live from now through Monday, February 15 and features more than 100 different price drops, including just about all of the most popular magazine titles. 

While it’s hard to go wrong here, especially on the aforementioned titles, one particular standout is the 1-year subscription to GQ magazine at $4.95 per year with free delivery every month. This one can fetch up to $25 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $10 per year, or double the price of today’s DiscountMags offer. For those unfamiliar, GQ “helps you look sharp and live smart” with articles covering everything from sports, and celebrities to politics, fashion, and more. 

Just be sure to watch out for the Car and Driver subscription in this weekend’s sale. This popular magazine title is currently available for just $12 on a 4-year subscription. So just make sure you check that deal out if you don’t mind locking-in for the extended subscription time. 

Then head over to our February Reading List for some fresh new ideas and this roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021, while you’re at it. 

More GQ Magazine:

Men enjoy reading about the best styles and hottest up-and-coming trends, so you’ll love delving into GQ magazine to get your fix. Each issue provides something for every man, from sports to photos of models, so you can enjoy reading all about the current world. GQ magazine offers tips on fine food and drinks, so you can show off your knowledge the next time you head out to a restaurant or bar with a date, and the advice on fashion and grooming will have you looking good. With columns dedicated to answering questions about sex, style, and more, you’ll be ahead of the game in the world of romance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s Kindle/Kids/Paperwhite come with Kindle ...
Enjoy 50% off annual plans of CBS All Access for new or...
Blu-rays from $6: Bad Boys for Life 4K, Star Trek Into ...
Car and Driver magazine is down to $3/yr. today with fr...
Microsoft discounts La La Land, Twilight, Overboard, mo...
Apple launches new $5 Valentine’s Day movie sale,...
Mid-week magazine deals from $5/yr.: Consumer Reports, ...
Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 27% off

Amazon’s Kindle/Kids/Paperwhite come with Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Kids+ from $65

From $65 Learn More

UniFi Diary: Hands-on with Ubiquiti’s new $29 Protect G3 Instant Camera

Read more Learn More
Reg. $100

A curved, nesting design headlines Walker Edison’s Side Table Set: $76.50 (Reg. $100)

$76.50 Learn More
Shop now

adidas President’s Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide including UltraBoosts, Superstar, more

25% off Learn More
50% off

Enjoy 50% off annual plans of CBS All Access for new or returning customers from $30

From $30 Learn More
25% off

IK President’s Day sale up to $70 off: Ring light creator bundles, audio gear, more from $80

From $80 Learn More
$100 off

HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 X360 Chromebooks are now up to $100 off starting at $299

From $299 Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch electric snow thrower $140, more

Learn More