DBrand’s new PlayStation 5 face plates are now up for sale. Designed to offer gamers an alternative to Sony’s techno-looking white exterior PS5 wings, the new Darkplates are basically precisely cut slabs of plastic created to replace the stark white stock shell. For how long Sony allows this to be the case is unknown — it previously took legal action against a company known as PlateStation that was selling a very similar product. Head below for more details.

New PlayStation 5 face plates

While brands like PlateStation disappeared quite quickly after Sony’s legal department got a hold of them, DBrand is essentially daring Sony to sue them.

In fact, DBrand’s product page for the new PlayStation 5 face plates literally reads, “Go ahead, sue us.” The sale page for the new DarkPlates is still live, but it’s hard to imagine Sony remaining quiet for much longer, as the goading gets even worse.

Scroll down the Darkplate official site a little bit more, and you’ll land on a section entitled “TOTALLY LEGAL.” Not only is Dbrand daring Sony to sue them for the new custom PlayStation 5 face plates, but it has also implemented a “microscopic” texture within the Darkplates that is very much reminiscent of Sony’s DualSense design and iconic button icons:

When you look at this microscopic texture inside the Darkplates, what do you see? If your answer is “a familiar-but-legally-distinct apocalyptic spin on the classic PlayStation button shapes,” you might be one of our lawyers.

How long will DBrand be able to poke the currently sleeping giant that is Sony is unclear, but its Darkplates are still up for sale right now with the first two waves already sold out. However, you can still jump on the site and secure a set for the next delivery window in May (at the time of writing). Pricing starts at $60.95, and there are several color/design options as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it is likely just a matter of time before Sony finds a way to shut DBrand down, the more important issue for gamers is the warranty and compatibility. Implementing these wings might very well have a negative effect on your warranty, never mind the performance of the machine overall. While DBrand’s custom PlayStation 5 face plates might work perfectly with no detrimental effect on the machine, that’s a pretty big might for gamers that just dropped hundreds of dollars on the next-generation of gaming (if they were even lucky enough to score a PS5). Either way, we should be able to customize the console, or at least implement a slip cover of some kind, and if Sony isn’t going to provide them, someone else should.

Source: The Verge

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!