Home Depot takes up to 30% off DEWALT tools, combo kits, and more

Home Depot is currently taking as much as 30% off a selection of DEWALT tools, bundles, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Headlining is the 20-Volt MAX Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit for $499. Originally fetching $1,200, we’ve more recently been tracking a $699 going rate with today’s offer saving you $200 and marking the best we’ve seen in months. This 7-tool combo kit from DEWALT gives you all of the gear needed to build a well-rounded DIY kit from scratch with everything from an impact driver and hammer drill to sander, grinder, and flashlight included here. Alongside two batteries and a charger, there’s also a case to store everything in between home improvement sessions. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Whether the featured bundle is a bit too comprehensive for your needs or you’re already well into the DEWALT ecosystem, there are plenty of other price cuts to be had today. Ranging from single tools to more affordable combo kits, the same up to 30% off savings can be found on a number of other essentials for any tool kit right here.

Don’t forget that you can also still score DEWALT’s Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo while it’s $51 off at Amazon. That’d alongside all of the other price cuts in our home goods guide today, including the discount we just saw on Dyson’s V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile cordless combo kit, featuring our brushless cordless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The electric impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the compact Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade.

