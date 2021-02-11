Home Depot’s up to 30% off RYOBI sale has 18V tools, combo kits, and more

Home Depot is now taking up to 30% off a selection of RYOBI tools, combo kits, and other DIY essentials. Shipping is free across the board, and you can also take advantage of curbside pickup, as well. Headlining is the RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit at $129. Down from $169, you’re saving 24% here with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and coming within $10 of our previous mention from the holidays. This 2-tool combo kit delivers RYOBI’s 18V Drill and Driver alongside its Impact Driver for tackling various projects around the house. Alongside the two batteries and a charger included here, you’re also getting a bit set and carrying case to store everything in between jobs. Over 5,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more

You’ll find all of the other price cuts in today’s RYOBI sale at Home Depot right here. Alongside the featured combo kit, there are some higher-end bundles for decking out your DIY arsenal as well as single tools, spare batteries, and plenty of other ways to cash in on the savings.

Today’s RYOBI tool deals all arrive alongside the ongoing discounts we spotted earlier in the week on select DEWALT gear at up to 30% off. But then once your DIY kit has received some sprucing up ahead of all those spring projects, be sure to check out all of the offers in our home goods guide. We’ve already tracked some Walker Edison and Sauder TV stand deals, as well as Instant Pot’s 6-quart. Max Multi-Cooker at $100.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag with Impact Rated Driving Kit (70-Piece). The Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match drilling and driving needs. The Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque for control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts.

