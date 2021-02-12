iOttie’s Alexa-enabled Connect Pro Car Mount falls to new all-time low at $41 (Save 32%)

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch Connect Pro Car Mount for $40.80 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer is not only one of the first discounts we’ve seen to date, but amounts to 32% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Alongside keeping your iPhone or Android device in-view during road trips and the like for easily checking navigation directions and the like, this car mount arrives with built-in Alexa. So whether you want to change the music or open the smart garage door, you’ll be able to keep both hands on the wheel thanks to voice command support. Rated 4.2/5 stars and our launch coverage has some additional insight into what to expect. Head below for more.

Ditch the built-in Alexa integration found above and go with the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 at $23 instead. As one of the brand’s latest car mounts, you’ll find an improved version of its One Touch system that keeps your phone securely held in place. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,700 customers.

Then don’t forget that we’re seeing a collection of other iOttie car mounts on sale, as well. With some more affordable offerings than either of the aforementioned models, as well as mounts imbued with Qi charging and more, there are various ways to upgrade the car from $18. There’s also plenty of other discounts for your on-the-go setup in our smartphone accessories guide today.

iOttie Easy One Touch Connect Pro features:

You’ll love heading out for a drive with an Easy One Touch Pro Connect by your side. The smartphone car mount is brilliantly engineered with Alexa built-in. That means you will be able to access thousands of Alexa skills from the road, whether you need driving directions, to make a call, check the weather or simply want to stream the latest audio book or top 10 tunes. And, of course, you can do all of this with your hands remaining on the wheel and your eyes on the road. The mount also features our patented Easy One Touch mechanism, which automatically secures your phone once the trigger button is engaged.

