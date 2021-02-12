New Balance x David Sunflower Seeds baseball collection

New Balance is getting you ready for baseball season with a new collaboration with one of America’s favorite sunflower seed brands, “David.” Each pair of shoes in the collection comes in a special-edition DAVID Sunflower Seeds box and pouch. Inside this collection you will find several cleat options for turf as well as a casual lifestyle sneaker. There is also a kids’ slide style and apparel. New Balance offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find even more details about this collection, and be sure to check our latest guide to the adidas Valentine’s Day Collection with prices from $10.

New Balance x David Sunflower Shoes

If you’re a baseball player, you’ll love the Fresh Foam 300v5 Cleats that are a part of this collection. New Balance states that these shoes are “designed for baseball-specific movement and comfort with a full-length Fresh Foam midsole, our men’s Fresh Foam 3000v5 baseball shoe is the ultimate option for grass or dirt.” They’re also breathable with a lightweight knit fabric and the metal cleated outsole helps you to grip the dirt or turf alike. They’re priced at $120 and will be a standout on the baseball field.

However, if you’re looking for a stylish casual option, the New Balance x David 574 Sneaker is a fantastic choice. I really love the coloring of these shoes with the pops of red and blue as well as the sunflower lining. These shoes are great for everyday wear and will pair seamlessly with jeans, joggers, shorts, or khakis alike. This style is priced at $95 and will easily be a first to sell out.

Finally, the slides will easily become a staple in your wardrobe from post gym sessions, to pool days, and everything between. These slides are waterproof, and the slip-on style makes them a breeze to head out the door. They also have a cushioned insole for added comfort and an adjustable hook and loop strap that provides a snug fit. Plus, they’re priced at $35 and you can match with your kids with an identical option for $30.

Baseball-ready apparel

One of the most notable pieces from the collection is the David x BP Fleece Hoodie. This short-sleeve hoodie is a great transitional piece from winter to spring and the material is moisture-wicking. It also has a large David logo on the back and a kangaroo pouch to keep small essentials. The hoodie is priced at $60 and will pair nicely with all of your spring bottoms.

