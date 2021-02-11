FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 33% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, LED bulbs, lamps, more from $16

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Save 33% From $16

The official meross Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by the HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $20.34 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $31, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low.

This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets. I’ve been using one of these over the past few months and can report back on its reliable performance with the rest of my HomeKit gear. With spring around the corner, this is a great way to bring voice control to patio lights and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. Head below for more meross deals from $16.

Just like the featured deal, be sure to clip the on-page coupon found on each listing in order to lock-in the discounted price.

Other notable meross deals:

All of the Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-enabled deals today are headlined by eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock at $190, but you’ll find even more deals available in our smart home guide. There’s still this rare 15% off Philips Hue sale that’s live and now joined by a deal on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $179 as well as Wemo’s latest Mini Smart Plug for $20.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest ...
Get the most of a small area with Walker Edison’s...
Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases can be your...
This Bluetooth adapter lets you use wireless headphones...
Amazon Basics sale from $5: Water bottles, Qi chargers,...
Today’s Amazon watch deals start at $33: Fossil, ...
Bag Stanley’s Nesting Shot Glass Set for $18.50 P...
Add the PowerA Fusion arcade game pad to your Switch se...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 4-pack of C by GE Smart LED Light Bulbs $20, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sunpow 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer $81.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD + dual AC $102 off, more

Learn More
Save 28%

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest AirPods at $110

From $110 Learn More
$80 off

Get the most of a small area with Walker Edison’s Drop-Leaf Counter/Table: $180.50 (Save $80)

$180.50 Learn More
Reg. $35

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases can be yours from $27 (Save 23%)

$27 Learn More
40% off

This Bluetooth adapter lets you use wireless headphones on Nintendo Switch for just $15

$15 Learn More
20% off

Amazon Basics sale from $5: Water bottles, Qi chargers, kitchenware, more up to 20% off

From $5 Learn More