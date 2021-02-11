Save up to 33% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, LED bulbs, lamps, more from $16

The official meross Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by the HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $20.34 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $31, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low.

This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets. I’ve been using one of these over the past few months and can report back on its reliable performance with the rest of my HomeKit gear. With spring around the corner, this is a great way to bring voice control to patio lights and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. Head below for more meross deals from $16.

Just like the featured deal, be sure to clip the on-page coupon found on each listing in order to lock-in the discounted price.

Other notable meross deals:

All of the Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-enabled deals today are headlined by eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock at $190, but you’ll find even more deals available in our smart home guide. There’s still this rare 15% off Philips Hue sale that’s live and now joined by a deal on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $179 as well as Wemo’s latest Mini Smart Plug for $20.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime.

