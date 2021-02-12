FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Massive Stardew Valley update adds couch co-op, much more to Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox

Split-screen Stardew Valley co-op has arrived on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles as a part of a massive version 1.5 update. Until now, each player would need to have their own console in order to enjoy the game together. While this is already a big update in and of itself, ConcernedApe hasn’t stopped there. In addition to split-screen Stardew Valley co-op, players will also gain access to an entirely new region called Ginger Island. You’ll also find new NPCs, dialogue, events, minigames, and much more in this update. Continue reading to learn more.

Split-screen Stardew Valley co-op is only the beginning

While couch co-op arguably steals the show of Stardew Valley’s version 1.5 update, it’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the full changelog. There are four new characters to interact with, with Leo headlining the bunch thanks to having “his own backstory, plot line, events,” and more. Players will also find 10 new enemies with standout names that include Hot Head, Lava Lurk, Spiker, Tiger Slime, and the list goes on.

A new beach layout is now available, and for the first time ever, players can add an ostrich to their growing list of farm animals. When it comes to crops and trees, there are notable additions, like a mahogany tree that drops hardwood alongside banana, pineapple, and mango crops. This Stardew Valley expansion is massive, and our list of additions only scratches the surface.

Pricing and availability

The new Stardew Valley co-op update is now available on Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft consoles. If you haven’t already purchased the game, you can buy a digital download for $14.99. Anyone who already has Stardew Valley in their Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation catalog will receive the update free of charge.

9to5Toys’ Take

I played a lot of Harvest Moon growing up. My favorite release was A Wonderful Life, which I played for what feels like an unfathomable number of hours. After that release, I never found another Harvest Moon game that was able to rope me in, perhaps the upcoming Harvest Moon: One World for Switch will get things back on track. Until then, Stardew Valley continues to fill the void.

The latest update showcases the true value of Stardew Valley. Five years after its original debut, the game continues to receive meaningful updates. This sort of thing breathes new life into a genre that has a tendency to get old once players have progressed through the main story. I am a proud owner of Stardew Valley across several platforms and plan to dive into the new update over the next week.

