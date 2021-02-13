Microsoft’s official Bluetooth Mouse strikes $13.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse in Pastel Blue for $13.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a new mouse, don’t overlook this deal. Bluetooth pairing paves the way for iPadOS, macOS, or Windows connectivity with no USB dongle required. One battery is said to keep it up and running for a full year. Several other colorways have dropped to $14.99, so be sure to peek at all the options. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit a unique colorway and Microsoft branding in favor of Jelly Comb’s Bluetooth Mouse to spend a tad less. For $13 you’ll still get a mouse that’s compatible with Windows, macOS, and iPadOS. DPI can be configured to 1,000, 1,600 and 2,400 settings. More than 5,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Need a place to stow your new mouse when traveling from A to B? If so, check out the Thule’s high-end Subterra Backpack. It’s fallen to a new Amazon low of $70, allowing you to cash in on $60 of savings. Even better, yet another bag has been discounted to $19, paving the way for an even more budget-friendly solution.

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse features:

Your go-to, go-anywhere mouse — compact, modern design fits comfortably in your hand.

Complements your laptop and your style with a choice of colors — matte black, pastel blue, peach, and mint.

True wireless freedom — Connects to your windows 10 laptop via Bluetooth 5.0 LE. Connect to your windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!