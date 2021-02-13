Upgrade your wardrobe with button-down dress shirts and more from $17.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Zeagoo (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of COOFANDY button-down dress shirts and more from $17.50. You’ll find that shipping is included for Prime members or in orders over $25. One of our favorites is this Button-down Shirt with Plaid Collar for $22.39. Normally $28, this is 20% off and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This shirt offers a sporty look and is comprised of 98% cotton and 2% polyester, providing a moisture-wicking fabric that’s slightly stretchy. This is great considering it’s a slim-fit design, just keep in mind that the company recommends hand-washing it over machine wash, though that’s still an option as long as you don’t use hot water. Rated 4/5 stars.
Now that you’ve figured out what shirt to wear, it’s time to tackle your beard game. This kit includes everything you need to get your facial hair under control, including a brush, comb, balm, scissors, and more. There’s nothing like a freshly-trimmed beard after a nice shower, and this kit makes that super simple to achieve. Plus, it’s on sale for $20.50, saving you 20% similar to today’s lead deal.
Don’t forget that Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack sale is currently offering an extra 25% off. You’ll find top companies like Cole Haan, Sperry, and many other brands available here. Obviously, a wardrobe isn’t complete with just a well-trimmed beard or button-down shirt, so Nordstrom helps you finish things off with discounts on shoes, jeans, and more.
More about theCOOFANDY Button-down Shirt:
- Wicking cotton fabric helps evaporate moisture,offers you great hand feel,skin friendly,very comfortable to wear
- Slim fit,one chest pocket,turn down collar,this long sleeve button down dress shirt characterized by plaid pattern on collar, sleeves and front, modern and stylish
- This slim fit mens button down shirts can be worn tucked or untucked pairing
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!