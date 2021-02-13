Upgrade your wardrobe with button-down dress shirts and more from $17.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Zeagoo (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of COOFANDY button-down dress shirts and more from $17.50. You’ll find that shipping is included for Prime members or in orders over $25. One of our favorites is this Button-down Shirt with Plaid Collar for $22.39. Normally $28, this is 20% off and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This shirt offers a sporty look and is comprised of 98% cotton and 2% polyester, providing a moisture-wicking fabric that’s slightly stretchy. This is great considering it’s a slim-fit design, just keep in mind that the company recommends hand-washing it over machine wash, though that’s still an option as long as you don’t use hot water. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now that you’ve figured out what shirt to wear, it’s time to tackle your beard game. This kit includes everything you need to get your facial hair under control, including a brush, comb, balm, scissors, and more. There’s nothing like a freshly-trimmed beard after a nice shower, and this kit makes that super simple to achieve. Plus, it’s on sale for $20.50, saving you 20% similar to today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack sale is currently offering an extra 25% off. You’ll find top companies like Cole Haan, Sperry, and many other brands available here. Obviously, a wardrobe isn’t complete with just a well-trimmed beard or button-down shirt, so Nordstrom helps you finish things off with discounts on shoes, jeans, and more.

More about theCOOFANDY Button-down Shirt:

Wicking cotton fabric helps evaporate moisture,offers you great hand feel,skin friendly,very comfortable to wear

Slim fit,one chest pocket,turn down collar,this long sleeve button down dress shirt characterized by plaid pattern on collar, sleeves and front, modern and stylish

This slim fit mens button down shirts can be worn tucked or untucked pairing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!