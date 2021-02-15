FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add Amazon’s Mid-Century Coffee Table to your space for an all-time low of $125.50 (Reg. $190)

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
Reg. $190 $125.50

Amazon is offering its Rivet Campbell Mid-Century Coffee Table for $125.50 shipped. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $32. This mid-century coffee table boasts a two-toned look that’s ready to refresh nearly any space. It’s upheld by “vintage tapered legs” and spans 51.2- by 24- by 17-inches. Quick and easy assembly should ensure that you’re up and running in 15- to 30-minutes. Ratings are still rolling in, but other Rivet coffee tables are reputable

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your new coffee table, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $12. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture.

Why stop here? You can also cash in on a bunch of other furniture deals that we found over the weekend. There you’ll find markdowns priced as low as $55. Options range from desks to patio furniture, and the list goes on. Even better, some discounts take up to $200 off. And don’t forget that Amazon’s Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa is $500 off.

Amazon Rivet Campbell Coffee Table features:

Tall tapered legs add visual interest to this casual, 2-toned coffee table with a vintage flair that fits well in small spaces. The pull drawer provides necessary storage for those on the go, while the engineered and solid wood construction offer a lasting durability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

Save up to 45% on Speck iPhone 12 cases starting at $20
Give your pup the FurHaven Sofa Bed she deserves, now s...
Cash in while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch ...
iRobot’s Roomba i6+ empties itself for 60 days af...
Add a pair of Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers to your w...
Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup sees up to $70 disc...
Amazon’s takes $500 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-C...
Save up to 33% on TP-Link Kasa filament bulbs, RGB ligh...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $200

Amazon President’s Day furniture sale starts at $55: Desks, patio furniture, more (Up to $200 off)

From $55 Learn More
Reg. $210

Amazon will ship Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Bench to you for $177 (Reg. $210)

$177 Learn More
Save $500

Amazon’s takes $500 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa, now $750 (All-time low)

$750 Learn More
45% off

Save up to 45% on Speck iPhone 12 cases starting at $20

From $20 Learn More
69% off

Give your pup the FurHaven Sofa Bed she deserves, now starting from $17 (Up to 69% off)

From $17 Learn More
Amazon low

Cash in while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill is at an Amazon low of $302

$302 Learn More
$250 off

iRobot’s Roomba i6+ empties itself for 60 days after it cleans at a low of $250 off

$550 Learn More
60% off

MyProtein President’s Day sale up to 60% off: 11-lbs. Impact Whey Isolate $58 (Reg. $140), more

Now Live! Learn More