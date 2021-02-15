Add Amazon’s Mid-Century Coffee Table to your space for an all-time low of $125.50 (Reg. $190)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Campbell Mid-Century Coffee Table for $125.50 shipped. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $32. This mid-century coffee table boasts a two-toned look that’s ready to refresh nearly any space. It’s upheld by “vintage tapered legs” and spans 51.2- by 24- by 17-inches. Quick and easy assembly should ensure that you’re up and running in 15- to 30-minutes. Ratings are still rolling in, but other Rivet coffee tables are reputable.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your new coffee table, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $12. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture.

Why stop here? You can also cash in on a bunch of other furniture deals that we found over the weekend. There you’ll find markdowns priced as low as $55. Options range from desks to patio furniture, and the list goes on. Even better, some discounts take up to $200 off. And don’t forget that Amazon’s Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa is $500 off.

Amazon Rivet Campbell Coffee Table features:

Tall tapered legs add visual interest to this casual, 2-toned coffee table with a vintage flair that fits well in small spaces. The pull drawer provides necessary storage for those on the go, while the engineered and solid wood construction offer a lasting durability.

