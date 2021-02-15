Cologne is always on top of gift idea lists, and there are a lot of new scents for 2021. Whether you’re looking for something classic or unique, this list is ready to treat your senses. There are an array of top brands that released scents including Ralph Lauren, Armani, and Prada, just to name a few. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks in cologne for 2021, and check out our latest guide to the best new women’s perfume here.

Polo Ralph Lauren Red

The Polo Ralph Lauren Red cologne is a classic scent with a fiery blend. The top notes of this scent are spicy red saffron, fresh red grapefruit, and deep redwood. It currently comes in three sizes at Ulta and is priced from $53. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 500 customers at Ulta.

Armani Code new cologne

Another classic scent that just released a new cologne is Armani Code. This new scent is said to be a “sensual woody and oriental fragrance that conjures the mood of an effortless seduction.” It’s available in three size options and is seasonably versatile. You can currently find it at Nordstrom, which offers free delivery on all orders and prices start at $72.

Bath and Body Works

Spring is all about clean starts, and the new scent from Bath and Body Works is just that. The cologne is called Clean Slate and features fresh notes of woodsy, marine citrus, blue sage, and sandalwood. I recently smelled this scent over the weekend and would highly recommend it. The price is also very budget-friendly at $39.50 and comes in a really cool blue bottle.

Another scent from Bath and Body Works you may want to try is the Earth Essential Oil Mist, which is an alternative to colognes. This option is priced at just $13.50 and the essential oil blend was designed to help promote balance and well-being. The notes of this scent are sandalwood, vetiver, pine, and black pepper.

Prada L’Homme cologne

Finally, luxury brand Prada just relased a “L’homme” scent for the New Year. This scent was designed to have layers with notes of amber, neroli, and patchouli. The masculine fragrance is a distinctive scent that’s made to stand out. It also comes in a designer labeled bottle that’s very beautiful. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nordstrom customers, it’s priced at $100.

