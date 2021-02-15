Year-round comfort awaits with Honeywell’s TurboForce Fan/Heater at $55 (Reg. $90)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Honeywell TurboForce Electric Fan Heater for $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $90 at Best Buy, and closer to $80 or so at Amazon, today’s offer is within $5 of the Amazon all-time low we tracked last summer and the best we can find. Perfect for keeping small bedrooms or the home office nice and toasty, this year-round solution also works as a basic fan in the warmer months too. Features include an adjustable thermostat, the aforementioned fan-only option, 360-degree tip-over protection, three selectable oscillation angles, and a 6-hour timer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the AmazonBasics Oscillating Ceramic Heater for $33 shipped. This features a smilier 1500-watt heating system, adjustable thermostat options, and an oscillating design for more than $20 less. It might not look quite as modern, but it provides a very similar experience for less. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers.

If this heater will the newest addition to your soon-to-be toasty home office space, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for some additional upgrades. Much of the Amazon President’s Day furniture sale is still live and featuring loads of notable desks, lamps, and other furniture pieces from $55. And then, go save $200 on Monoprice single, double, or triple motor standing desks from $150.

More on the Honeywell TurboForce Electric Fan Heater:

Get warmth and heated air when you need it with this portable Honeywell heat circulator. A Turbo Force design delivers robust circulation for optimal heating, and an adjustable thermostat lets you select a preferred temperature level. This Honeywell heat circulator features three selectable oscillation angles to provide focused heat for efficient warmth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!