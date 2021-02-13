Save up to $200 on Monoprice single, double, or triple motor standing desks from $150

Monoprice is offering its Workstream Single Motor Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $149.99 shipped. With a list price of $200, this desk goes for $180 at Amazon where it’s temporarily out of stock, and today’s deal is the best available. This standing desk is a must-have when it comes to working at home. I use my standing desk every day to help add a bit of movement to my workflow. Monoprice’s Workstream desk sports a single motor design and can lift up to 154-pounds, with a height range of 28- to 47.5-inches. It’s designed to be used with your own top, giving you the freedom of choice here. You’ll find that the included controller makes it super simple to raise and lower the desk when it’s time to transfer from sitting to standing. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Looking for something a bit larger or more powerful? Head below for other great deals.

We’re also tracking the Monoprice Workstream Dual Motor Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $229.99 shipped. This saves you $100 from its list price and is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While the model above is only rocking a single motor, which is fine for many applications, this version steps it up a notch by adding a second one. This ups the weight capacity to 176-pounds, and also allows it to have a slightly different height range of 24.4- to 47.2-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

However, those who need an L-shaped setup will want to consider Monoprice’s Workstream Triple Motor Electric Sit-Stand Desk at $299.99 shipped. This shaves $200 off its list price and marks one of the best discounts we’ve seen. Taking things a step further, this desk employs a third motor so it can offer support for a L-shaped design. This corner desk can lift up to 265-pounds, which is great considering how much extra space you’ll have with its unique shape. Plus, the height range is changed yet again to accommodate anywhere from 23.6- to 49.2-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that you have a new desk, it’s time to consider upgrading what sits on top. Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest iMacs to all-time lows from $1,000. You’ll find up to $299 in savings is available here, so this is a sale you won’t want to miss. The iMac is an all-in-one computer that runs macOS and integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad. Plus, the gorgeous Retina 4K display offers stunning visuals without having to spend money on a high-end monitor.

More about the Monoprice Workstream Standing Desk:

This is the most affordable electric sit-stand desk frame from Monoprice. We want more people to experience using a desk that fits them perfectly, whether they are sitting or standing, so they can maximize comfort, productivity, and wellbeing. The electric motor does the heavy lifting and the desk transforms with a touch of a button. This desk frame lets users enjoy the benefits of changing positions throughout the day without going over budget.

