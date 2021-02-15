Start a homelab or Plex media server with Intel’s 6-core NUC 10 Performance Mini PC at $445

B&H is offering the Intel NUC 10 Performance Mini PC for $444.99 shipped. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon charge $590 right now while it runs $520 at Newegg. This kit includes Intel’s latest 10th generation Core i7-10710u 6-core processor, which features an integrated graphics card. With support for up to 64GB of RAM, a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD, and M.2 SSD, this setup is the perfect starter PC for those who are tight on space or budget. Around back, you’ll find Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 3, 4K HDMI out, and dual USB-A 3.0 ports.

While you might not know what a NUC is best used for, honestly, it makes a great media server. The internal graphics card can handle transcoding even 4K media with Plex and you’ll find that there’s more than enough horsepower to support multiple streams at once. However, it can also function as a homelab server to run other services, like Home Assistant, HomeBridge, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Mini PC is a great alternative. You’ll step down to a 6th generation i5 processor, but it comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD already, while you’ll need to provide that yourself with the NUC in today’s lead deal. Coming in at $298.50 in renewed condition with a 90-day warranty, this is a fantastic way to start off your homelab or Plex media server, as it can also handle transcoding, just not quite as many streams as the NUC 10 above.

Looking for a dedicated desktop computer? Well, Dell’s President’s Day Sale is in full swing with up to $730 off Alienware UltraWide monitors, gaming computers, and much more. You’ll find a slew of discounts here, with the company’s G5 Desktop on sale for $930 from $1,150.

More about Intel’s NUC 10 Performance:

Build your own compact desktop with the Intel NUC Frost Canyon i7 Kit (Tall). This compact desktop houses a 10th-generation 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7-10710U six-core processor. Add your own RAM, up to 64GB 2666 MHz DDR4, via the two memory slots. For storage, you can add a 2.5″ hard drive as well as an M.2 2280 SSD. When it comes to ports, you’ll have plenty of options, such as HDMI 2.0a, USB Type-C, and USB Type-A. There is also a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 LAN jack for a wired internet connection. However, you can go wireless, thanks to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support. Don’t forget to install your own copy of Windows 10 on this computer. Keep everything secure with the Kensington lock slot.

