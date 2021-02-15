FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dell President’s Day sale takes up to $730 off Alienware UltraWides, gaming PC, more

-
Best PC Gaming DealsDell
$730 off Shop now

Dell is kicking off its President’s Day sale today with a selection of workstation upgrades, gaming monitors, battlestation components, and more. Headlining is the new Alienware 38-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $1,424.99. Normally selling for $1,900, you’re saving $475 today, with this offer beating our previous mention by $105 and matching the all-time low. Having just launched in November, Alienware’s 38-inch model sports a curved panel with 3840 x 1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pair of HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Dell President’s Day deals:

Be sure to shop all of the deals in the sale right here for more ways to outfit your battlestation or build out the work from home setup. Then jump over to our PC gaming guide for other markdowns, including the price cuts we spotted this morning on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitors at $100 off. Plus, we just saw a series of Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo peripherals all go on sale from $13.

Alienware 38-inch Curved Monitor features:

Aside from giving you strikingly realistic images, VESA DisplayHDR 600 with localized dimming, improves the contrast ratio with greater color depth, remarkable clarity and a reduced halo effect. IPS Nano Color technology is the cinema standard that offers wider color coverage than sRGB, enabling colors to be richer and more lifelike. Plus, it supports 95% DCI-P3 across a wide-viewing angle.

