If you’re like me, you love when video games feature a built-in co-op mode. It allows players to work together instead of competing against each other, something that can cause non-gamers to dip their toe into the world of video games. Overcooked! All You Can Eat aims to ace this with flying colors. The latest Overcooked update will merge both the original and second game into one while managing to add a plethora of new features. Standout examples include new kitchens, chefs, online multiplayer for all kitchens, and the promise of cross-play. Continue reading to learn more.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat will feature cross-play

Anyone on the hunt for their next party game will be pleased to hear that the release of Overcooked! All You Can Eat is just around the corner. Like its predecessors, this title will be available for purchase on all major platforms, including PC. Even better, cross-play will allow you to connect with friends no matter which system they prefer to game on.

This Overcooked update combines the first and second game into one, making it easier to keep to playing with fewer button presses required. In addition to the old games, players will also receive a bunch of new content. Specific examples include “new kitchens and chefs,” “accessibility options & assist mode,” and “online multiplayer for ALL kitchens.”

HOT NEWS JUST IN Overcooked! All You Can Eat comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & Steam March 23rd!Both original games & new contentNew kitchens & chefsNew accessibility options & assist modeOnline multiplayer for ALL kitchensCross-play coming soonTHE SCANDAL! (@Overcookedgame) HOT NEWS JUST INOvercooked! All You Can Eat comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & Steam March 23rd!Both original games & new contentNew kitchens & chefsNew accessibility options & assist modeOnline multiplayer for ALL kitchensCross-play coming soonTHE SCANDAL! pic.twitter.com/ndh8cGwWVz — Overcooked(@Overcookedgame) February 15, 2021

Pricing and availability

Overcooked! All You Can Eat will debut for Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo consoles on March 23. PC gamers will also be able to score a copy from Steam. Official pricing is set at $49.99, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can already cash in on a pre-order discount at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overcooked has been one of my go-to party games for years now. I quickly bought the second release after it debuted and plan to grab the upcoming Overcooked update as soon as it’s available. With more than 200 levels and over 180 chefs to choose from, the versatility of this release almost certainly guarantees that anyone will be able to enjoy it.

While there’s a lot to love about this Overcooked update, my personal favorite happens to be support for 4K at 60fps. While Nintendo Switch taps out at anything beyond 1080p, it’s highly likely that alongside PC, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X alike may also be able to tap into this feature. A close second favorite feature is the promise of cross-play, something I personally hope to see in most, if not all future game releases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!