FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ready your spring/summer setup with a Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 (25% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrimula
25% off $15

Amazon is offering the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or so, this is 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last summer, and the best we can find. This all-in-one cold brewer features a borosilicate glass pitcher, a specially-designed lid that “seals in freshness for up to two weeks,” and a fine mesh coffee filter so you can brew, store, and serve from one vessel. It might be a bit cold out for some folks to be considering a cold brewer at the moment, but you’ll be thankful you scored the deal now when spring rolls around. The non-slip silicone base is a nice touch along with the dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s offer is $5 below the popular and quite similar Takeya model as well as being one of the most affordable options we can find right now. You will find some lesser-known brands with models for slightly less at Amazon, but there really aren’t very many others out there with solid reviews for under $15 right now. This Zell model comes in at $0.50 less, or you go with a French press instead for $12, but this is about as affordable as it gets. 

Check out this morning’s SF Bay discount if you prefer the K-Cup machines as well as these ongoing furniture and coffee table deals at Amazon. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional household essentials, DIY tool kits, outdoor deals to ready you for spring, and much more.  

More on the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

Enjoy smooth, delicious cold brew coffee at home. Also great for iced tea and infused beverages. Brew, store and serve all in one. A simple four step process: 1) Add coffee grounds to brew filter. 2) Pour cold water over coffee. 3) Brew in the refrigerator overnight (or longer if you prefer stronger coffee. 4) Serve and enjoy. Made of extra-tough borosilicate glass the Pace fits in most fridge doors. Specially designed lid seals in freshness for up to two weeks and provides a smooth, drip-free pour. Fine mesh coffee filter keeps grounds out of your coffee. Non-slip silicone base protects the glass from accidental slips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Primula

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strik...
Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City...
Mesh Wi-Fi beckons with Tenda’s 3-node system, no...
Save $90 on this highly-rated rotisserie toaster oven w...
Constuct your own shed with these 2x4basics’ custom k...
Practice your short game with a Putt-A-Bout Indoor Putt...
Home Depot’s latest sale takes up to 40% off comb...
Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo peripherals fall as low...
Show More Comments

Related

$98 off

Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strikes $75.50, more from $30 (Up to $98 off)

From $30 Learn More
Save 20%

Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Mesh Wi-Fi awaits

Mesh Wi-Fi beckons with Tenda’s 3-node system, now $83 at Amazon

$83 Learn More
50% off

President’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Mario, Goat Sim, Overwatch, more

From $3 Learn More

First look at Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro 2 with 3D motion detection, 1536p recording, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $520+

Start a homelab or Plex media server with Intel’s 6-core NUC 10 Performance Mini PC at $445

$445 Learn More
$90 off

Save $90 on this highly-rated rotisserie toaster oven with air frying at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More
$730 off

Dell President’s Day sale takes up to $730 off Alienware UltraWides, gaming PC, more

Shop now Learn More