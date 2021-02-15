Ready your spring/summer setup with a Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or so, this is 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last summer, and the best we can find. This all-in-one cold brewer features a borosilicate glass pitcher, a specially-designed lid that “seals in freshness for up to two weeks,” and a fine mesh coffee filter so you can brew, store, and serve from one vessel. It might be a bit cold out for some folks to be considering a cold brewer at the moment, but you’ll be thankful you scored the deal now when spring rolls around. The non-slip silicone base is a nice touch along with the dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is $5 below the popular and quite similar Takeya model as well as being one of the most affordable options we can find right now. You will find some lesser-known brands with models for slightly less at Amazon, but there really aren’t very many others out there with solid reviews for under $15 right now. This Zell model comes in at $0.50 less, or you go with a French press instead for $12, but this is about as affordable as it gets.

Check out this morning’s SF Bay discount if you prefer the K-Cup machines as well as these ongoing furniture and coffee table deals at Amazon. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional household essentials, DIY tool kits, outdoor deals to ready you for spring, and much more.

More on the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

Enjoy smooth, delicious cold brew coffee at home. Also great for iced tea and infused beverages. Brew, store and serve all in one. A simple four step process: 1) Add coffee grounds to brew filter. 2) Pour cold water over coffee. 3) Brew in the refrigerator overnight (or longer if you prefer stronger coffee. 4) Serve and enjoy. Made of extra-tough borosilicate glass the Pace fits in most fridge doors. Specially designed lid seals in freshness for up to two weeks and provides a smooth, drip-free pour. Fine mesh coffee filter keeps grounds out of your coffee. Non-slip silicone base protects the glass from accidental slips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!