Load up on SF Bay K-cup coffee pods today: 80-pack now $24 Prime shipped (35% off)

Amazon is now offering the 80-count package of SF Bay Coffee OneCUP Fog Chaser K-Cup Coffee Pods for $24.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the 25% on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. And remember to cancel it after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $35.50, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. A perfect opportunity to stock up on some of SF Bay’s popular and compostable K-cup coffee pods, they are described as a “well balanced medium-dark roast coffee.” This blend of Central and South American beans is packed inside coffee pods compatible with all K-Cup brewers and are made of plant-based materials that “are certified fully commercially compostable.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a lookout the 80-pack of SF Bay Coffee OneCUP French Roast K-Cup pods for a few dollars less. These ones also carry stellar reviews and feature the same eco-friendly pods, just with a different blend/flavor.

Just be sure to dive into our latest coffee feature for some fresh new brewing tips and affordable accessory options. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional offers on items for around the house including ILIFE robotic vacuum cleaners from $119, loads of notable furniture deals, four highly-rated cast iron skillets for $54, and much more.

More on the SF Bay K-Cup Coffee Pods:

FOG CHASER: This full-bodied, well balanced medium-dark roast coffee is a blend of Central & South American beans that lifts away the morning “fog.”

KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.

ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

