SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSDXC Memory Card now down to $45 shipped (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon is now offering the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. While it has floated around $50 lately, it sold for closer to $70 for most of last year with today’s deal coming within a few cents of the Amazon all-time low. Whether it’s adding some storage capacity to that new camera setup you just got, or your Android smartphones and tablets, this card sports 400GB of space with up to 100MB/s transfer read speeds (“lets you move up to 1,000 photos in a minute”). The included adapter increases compatibility across a range of devices and it ships with a “10-year limited manufacturer warranty.” Rated 4+ stars from over 600,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 400GB card is overkill for your casual family photo collections and the like, there are lower capacity models that will save you some cash here. Dropping down to a 128GB SanDisk, for example, will only cost your $20 Prime shipped, while the 200GB card sells for $25. Both of which are stellar options with similar feature sets as the featured model.

But if you have some more serious photography/production projects on the horizon, or just need more speed, we are still tracking some of the best prices yet on the speedy SanDisk 1TB microSDXC cards. These ones offer up to 120MB/s transfer speeds and a similar included adapter from $180. Just be sure to check out the new all-time lows we spotted this morning on Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs.

More on the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC:

Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (Avg file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (A1 performances is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)

