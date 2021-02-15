Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs fall to new all-time lows from $67 (Save $25)

Amazon currently offers the Seagate Ultra Touch 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $67.20 shipped. Down from $85, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $8 and marks a new all-time low. You can also grab the 1TB version for $139.99, saving you $25 and marking the best price to date, as well. Seagate’s Ultra Touch SSD delivers up to 1TB of storage with a unique fabric-covered design alongside built-in USB-C connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad Pro right out of the box. You’ll also be able to count on 400MB/s transfer speeds here, and a 3-year warranty completes the package for some added peace of mind. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more

If the increased transfer speeds and more stylish fabric housing aren’t doing it for you, going with the Seagate One Touch 1TB External Hard Drive lets you save even more. Currently fetching $55 at Amazon, this is a more affordable way to bring some USB 3.0 storage to your setup if losing out on the USB-C connectivity or SSD found above isn’t going to be a deal-breaker. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those looking to pair either of the Seagate storage upgrades with an iMac will want to check out the Twelve South Backpack while it’s $31 for a convenient resting place. But otherwise, be sure to check out all of the other markdowns in our Mac accessories guide.

Seagate Ultra Touch SSD features:

Swift, small, and featuring Seagate’s Android backup app, Ultra Touch SSD is the ultimate external SSD for storing photos, videos, and music from your mobile device. Plus—it’s USB-C and USB 3.​0 compatible, making it the perfect companion for your Windows or Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

