Save up to 45% on Speck iPhone 12 cases starting at $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12 cases headlined by the Presidio2 Grip on from $24.93 in a variety of colors. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $45, today’s offer is good for an up to 45% price cut and marks the second-best prices we’ve seen across the lineup. Speck’s Presidio2 case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a dual-layer design that protects against up to 13-foot drops. On top of a raised lip to keep your screen scratch-free, there’s also added antimicrobial features here as well as a textured design on the back for extra grip to complete the package. Over 135 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck 12 case discounts include:

You’ll find even more essentials for your iPhone, as well as Android device in our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning. We’re also still tracking a discount on three iPhone 12 screen protectors at $9, as well as a collection of official iPhone 11 cases from $16.

Speck Presidio2 Grip iPhone 12 Case features:

PRESIDIO2 GRIP is a super-protective and pocket-friendly case that has no-slip grips for more confidence when texting, talking, or taking photos. Not only is this case stylish, but Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology makes it strong as nails. We’ve lined the perimeter of every case with air capsules. On impact, they compress and suspend your phone on a cushion of air, just like an airbag. These cases have been tested in the real world to withstand drops of up to 13 feet, so you’ll be confident knowing your phone will be protected.

