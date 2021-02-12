Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Screen Protector 3-pack $9 (Save 20%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 3-pack of its iPhone 12/Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $9.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $12, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is $0.50 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. This 3-pack of screen protectors helps keep your new iPhone 12 free from scratches and looking its best. There’s also a bundled applicator that makes it easy to line up and apply each of them. Over 9,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Designed specifically for the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro. Not compatible with any other models. Cleaning kit & installation frame make putting it on your iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro a breeze. Tempered to withstand up to 5 kg of pressure for serious protection. Ultra-clear glass for the iPhone 12/12 Pro allows for easy unlocking with Face ID. Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company creating simple, effective, and innovative mobile accessories. Since our start, we’ve grown our userbase to over 100 million people around the world by creating products that make tech easier to use.

