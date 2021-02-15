FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

UGG Closet is live with up to 70% off popular boots, slippers, sneakers, more

-
FashionUGG
70% off From $20

For two days only, the UGG Closet Sale takes up to 70% off select styles of boots, slippers, sneakers, accessories, robes, pajamas, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Ascott Slippers. This cozy style is great for winter and the sheepskin interior as well as waterproof exterior. The material is also sweat-wicking and the outsole is rubber making them great for indoor or outdoor use. This style is currently marked down to $77 and originally was priced at $110. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 700 reviews from UGG customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from UGG.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas President’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

