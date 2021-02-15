Score a $50 Yankee Candle gift card for $40 at Amazon + Domino’s, Topgolf, Fanatics, more

Amazon is now offering $50 Yankee Candle gift cards for $40 with free email delivery when you apply code CANDLE at checkout. That’s up to 20% off your next purchase at Yankee Candle (online or otherwise) and a particularly notable gift idea for the candle lovers on your list. Or, just score it for yourself to get even deeper deals the next time one of Yankee Candle’s many sitewide sales kicks off. Either way, if you plan on spending any money there at all, you might as well have $10 of free credit at the ready. Head below for even more gift card deals.

More gift card deals:

The gift card deals don’t stop there though. We are still tracking an extremely notable deal on UberEats credit courtesy of Amazon. You can get all of the details on that offer right here, but be sure to dive into the Apple gift card price drop we tracked over the weekend as there’s no telling how long it might last.

More details on Yankee Candle Gift Cards:

As the world’s most renowned scented candle brand, we pour our hearts into every candle. Yankee Candle has over 550 stores in 46 states. eGift Cards are redeemable both in-store, online and over the phone. To check the balance of your eGift Card, call 1-800-545-6882. This eGift Card is issued by Yankee Candle Company, Inc. and may not be used for payment on any credit card account, to purchase another gift card, or toward previously purchased merchandise. This eGift Card is not redeemable for cash unless otherwise required by applicable law.

