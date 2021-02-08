Get up to 15% off your next Uber Eats order with this Amazon deal + more

Amazon is now offering $50 Uber Eats Gift Cards for $42.50 with free digital delivery. Simply select the $50 denomination and apply code EATS21 at checkout to redeem the special offer. That’s up to 15% off your next order so make sure you jump on this deal now before it goes out of stock. If you’re using the service more at home these days, you might as well put some free credit in your pocket while the price is right and with simple Amazon digital delivery. Just be sure to head below for even more discounted gift card offers.

More gift card deals:

Once you have secured some free credit from the gift card deals above, be sure to check out some of our big ticket offers. Along with a big-time End of Season Lululemon sale for some discounted workout gear for the whole family, we also have some huge Apple tech deals. Those include the new M1 Mac mini, AirPods, and much more, just remember to dive into the very first price drops on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 lineup.

More on Uber Eats Gift Cards:

Get a reliable ride in minutes with the Uber app. By using this gift card, you accept the following terms and conditions. This card is redeemable via the Uber app within the U.S. in cities where Uber is available. The card is non-reloadable and, except where required by law, cannot be redeemed for cash, refunded, or returned. You may be required to add a secondary payment method to use this gift card with the Uber app. The card is not redeemable outside the U.S. Issuer is not responsible for lost or stolen cards, or unauthorized use. Depending on the state of purchase, this card is issued by Bancorp Card Services, Inc. or The Bancorp Bank. For full terms and conditions and customer service, visit uber.com/legal/gift.

